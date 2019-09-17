 Qualcomm brings RF venture in-house - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm brings RF venture in-house

17 SEP 2019

Qualcomm shelled out $3.1 billion to acquire TDK Electronics’ interest in RF360 Holdings, in a move to bring the RF front-end joint venture completely under its own roof.

As of last month, TDK Electronics’ remaining stake was valued at $1.15 billion. However, Qualcomm noted in a statement the purchase price also covers its partner’s initial investment, development obligations and payments based on sales by the joint venture.

Created in 2016, RF360 Holdings was tasked with delivering RF front-end modules and filters for mobile devices and rapidly growing applications spanning IoT, drones and automotive. The idea was to use TDK’s expertise in RF front-end technology to accelerate Qualcomm’s plan to offer fully integrated systems.

With the purchase, Qualcomm said its RF front-end portfolio now includes the technologies necessary to produce “filters, duplexers, multiplexers for discrete, power amplifiers and diversity modules” along with n-plexers and extractors.

Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon commented: “Our goal in the formation of this joint venture was to enhance Qualcomm Technologies’ front-end solutions to enable us to deliver a truly complete solution to the mobile device ecosystem, and we have done exactly that.”

The move comes shortly after Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon X55 5G modem-RF system, which it said is the first commercial chipset to combine a modem and RF transceiver and front end with mmWave antenna modules.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

