English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm brands $774M Taiwan fine irrational

12 OCT 2017

Qualcomm announced it will contest a TWD23.4 billion ($774 million) fine levied by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission (TFTC) relating to its sale of mobile phone chips and licensing of standards-essential patents.

The TFTC said Qualcomm’s business methods breached local competition laws because the company effectively holds a monopoly in the space. The TFTC believes Qualcomm breached the rules for at least seven years, garnering TWD400 billion in licensing fees and revenue of $30 billion in baseband chip sales from Taiwan-based companies, Bloomberg reported.

Reaction
In a statement, Qualcomm said it will argue its case in Taiwan’s courts and seek a stay of the fine and other “behavioural measures” once the TFTC issues a formal ruling in the coming weeks.

“The fine bears no rational relationship to the amount of Qualcomm’s revenues or activities in Taiwan, and Qualcomm will appeal the amount of the fine and the method used to calculate it,” the company stated.

Despite its combative tone, the decision is the latest in a series of rulings against Qualcomm related to its business model.

In early 2015 the company agreed to modify its licensing practices in China after being fined CNY6.1 billion ($925 million) for breaching the country’s anti-monopoly law.

South Korean competition regulator, the Korea Fair Trade Commission, levied a record KRW1.03 trillion ($909 million) fine on Qualcomm in late 2016 for abusing its dominant position by linking modem sales to patent licensing agreements. Qualcomm swiftly appealed the decision, though ultimately the move was rejected by the Seoul High Court.

Samsung and Intel took aim at the company in mid-May, contributing arguments to a US Federal Trade Commission complaint claiming Qualcomm uses anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly in smartphone chips. In a separate move in late May, Qualcomm agreed to pay $940 million to BlackBerry relating to an allegation the company overcharged on royalties.

Qualcomm is also embroiled in an ongoing, high profile, patent licensing spat with Apple.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Qualcomm concedes patents to allay NXP fears

General Mobile inks Qualcomm licensing deal

Qualcomm offers NXP concessions to EC

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association