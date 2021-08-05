 Qualcomm bids $4.6 billion for ADAS player Veoneer - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm bids $4.6 billion for ADAS player Veoneer

05 AUG 2021
Veoneer

Qualcomm made a $4.6 billion all-cash bid for automotive technology developer Veoneer, pitching the US chipmaker into a race with Canada-based advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) developer Magna International, which is also seeking control of the Swedish company.

The San Diego company’s offer is 18 per cent higher than an offer Magna made last month which was accepted Veoneer’s board. Qualcomm’s board approved its bid, which does not require shareholder consent.

Veoneer makes ADAS hardware and software, a business Qualcomm is keen to develop. The chipmaker stated it had “a revenue-design win pipeline of approximately $10 billion” in the automotive industry.

In a letter to Veoneer’s board, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon explained it wanted to combine the Swedish company’s computer vision and drive policy technology its Snapdragon Ride platform

Amon added Qualcomm does not foresee any regulatory hurdles, arguing Magna’s move could raise “potential” regulatory issues since “the parties have overlap in active safety”.

Technology for self-driving cars has been a consistent focus area for Qualcomm, which competes with Intel’s Mobileye in the space.

Earlier this year, Qualcomm detailed an overhaul of its connected car technology, planning to introduce the fourth-generation of its Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform in 2022.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm se beneficia de la actividad en el mercado de smartphones y apunta hacia la IoT

Qualcomm boosted by device market shake-up, eyes IoT

Alianzas de Qualcomm para impulsar los dispositivos ponibles
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association