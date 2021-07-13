 Qualcomm appoints new CMO - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm appoints new CMO

13 JUL 2021

Qualcomm promoted Don McGuire to the role of CMO with immediate effect, as the chipmaker increases efforts to build brand awareness for its Snapdragon portfolio.

McGuire joined Qualcomm from Intel in 2016 and was appointed SVP of global product and technology marketing in late 2020, a role covering business lines spanning mobile, wireless infrastructure, IoT and automotive.

He takes over from Penny Baldwin, who will continue in an advisory role until retiring later in the year.

Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm president and CEO, hailed McGuire’s “great passion for our technologies and the opportunities ahead”, backing him to “drive confidence in our roadmap and future vision to enable the digital transformation of all industries”.

Before Intel, McGuire founded two independent marketing businesses, and held roles at Kyocera, Cricket Communications, Sprint, AT&T and McCaw Cellular.

Qualcomm credited McGuire with redefining its approach to promoting Snapdragon. The company recently increased consumer marketing efforts around the brand to encourage smartphone buyers to choose models featuring its chipsets, this week revealing plans to launch a high-end device made by Asus as part of the plan.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

