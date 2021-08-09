 Qualcomm, Anritsu combine bands using 5G NR - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm, Anritsu combine bands using 5G NR

09 AUG 2021

Qualcomm and Anritsu operated 5G New Radio (NR) over mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies simultaneously, a protocol pitched as helping operators increase throughput and coverage by combining spectrum bands.

In a statement, Anritsu explained its 5G NR mobile test platform used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 5G modem-RF System in a trial where a single device was concurrently connected to two nodes, one transmitting in mmWave frequencies and the other sub-6GHz.

Anritsu claimed the test was the first time 5G NR operated simultaneously over the two bands.

Simultaneous operation over high- and low-bands will be important to global operators seeking to combine spectrum assets to maximise performance using mmWave and boost coverage using lower frequencies.

In the US, for example, Verizon plans to add C-Band radios to almost all its mmWave cell sites.

The test is Qualcomm’s second mmWave milestone in recent weeks: last month it announced the world’s first 5G mmWave data connection with 200MHz carrier bandwidth compatibility in a test conducted with Keysight Technologies.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm bids $4.6 billion for ADAS player Veoneer

Qualcomm se beneficia de la actividad en el mercado de smartphones y apunta hacia la IoT

Qualcomm boosted by device market shake-up, eyes IoT

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association