Qualcomm, Anritsu combine bands using 5G NR

Qualcomm and Anritsu operated 5G New Radio (NR) over mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies simultaneously, a protocol pitched as helping operators increase throughput and coverage by combining spectrum bands.

In a statement, Anritsu explained its 5G NR mobile test platform used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 5G modem-RF System in a trial where a single device was concurrently connected to two nodes, one transmitting in mmWave frequencies and the other sub-6GHz.

Anritsu claimed the test was the first time 5G NR operated simultaneously over the two bands.

Simultaneous operation over high- and low-bands will be important to global operators seeking to combine spectrum assets to maximise performance using mmWave and boost coverage using lower frequencies.

In the US, for example, Verizon plans to add C-Band radios to almost all its mmWave cell sites.

The test is Qualcomm’s second mmWave milestone in recent weeks: last month it announced the world’s first 5G mmWave data connection with 200MHz carrier bandwidth compatibility in a test conducted with Keysight Technologies.