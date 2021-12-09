 MemryX nabs Qualcomm's Keith Kressin
Home

Qualcomm AI executive heads to MemryX

09 DEC 2021

Fabless AI chip start-up MemryX hired Keith Kressin as CEO, nabbing a leader of one of Qualcomm’s key business areas.

MemryX stated Kressin held the role of SVP and GM of compute and cloud at Qualcomm, a role involving managing Snapdragon product development with a focus on AR, VR, computing, AI and gaming.

Kressin will lead the start-up’s transition from R&D to product marketing: company founder Wei Lu shifts from the CEO to CTO position.

In a statement, Kressin noted “nearly every processing function is increasingly reliant on AI”.

He added MemryX intends to “support customers using AI across a broad swathe of industries”.

MemryX was founded two years ago and is working to produce chips designed specifically for AI.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

