 PureLiFi plans global rollout after funding boost - Mobile World Live
Home

PureLiFi plans global rollout after funding boost

13 JUL 2022

Light-enabled connectivity specialist pureLiFi detailed aims to roll out its technology globally after receiving a £10 million investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank.

The company stated the investment will enable it to further develop new technologies “while opening up additional markets in areas such as mobile phones, tablets, wearables and other connected devices”.

PureLiFi CEO Alistair Banham (pictured) stated the UK-headquartered company’s vision is for Scotland to be a recognised centre of excellence for Li-Fi technology.

“In the future customers from around the world will come to us for our innovative technology and leverage the wider photonics ecosystem that already exists here”, he said.

During MWC Barcelona 2022, Banham told Mobile World Live pureLiFi aimed to prove the viability of its light-enabled connectivity by deploying it in homes and on big-brand consumer devices.

PureLiFi explains the technology is complementary to, and improves Wi-Fi by helping improve the overall quality of wireless networks in the home.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

