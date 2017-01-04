Prosecutors probe Vodafone, Orange over Egypt 4G ads

Vodafone and Orange’s 4G advertising in Egypt led to the companies being referred to the Public Prosecution service by the country’s Consumer Protection Agency (CPA), according to a local report.

In a press statement seen by the Egypt Independent, the CPA announced it was referring both companies for advertising their 4G service as the “fastest and strongest” despite neither operator having launched a commercial service.

The CPA believe the companies’ advertising on billboards and on social media contravenes regulations on statements that “create directly or indirectly misleading impressions to consumers”.

Orange and Vodafone signed deals to launch 4G in Egypt during October along with Etisalat, and are currently in the process of building out their networks and marketing forthcoming services to customers.

The case is not the first time the CPA referred Egypt’s mobile operators to prosecutors. In May 2016, the organisation called for an investigation of Vodafone, Orange and Etisalat’s advertising practices following a complaint relating to audio adverts being broadcast to customers’ handsets.