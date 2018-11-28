English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Project Fi gets new name, broader device compatibility

28 NOV 2018

Google’s three-year old MVNO venture finally graduated from project status to become Google Fi, taking on the more official title as the company introduced support for iPhone and popular Android devices.

The service previously supported only a handful of phones, including Google’s Pixel and Nexus, but the company said users will now be able to sign up with “the majority of Android devices”, including flagships from Samsung, LG Electronics, Moto and OnePlus. To ensure compatibility, though handsets must run Android 7.0 or higher and receive LTE bands 2 and 4.

For the first time, Fi will also support iPhones, albeit in beta. Compatible iPhone models span the iPhone 5S and up, running iOS 11 or higher. Google also noted iPhones will require “a few extra steps to get set up” compared to Android models.

Earlier this month, Google beefed up the Fi service with a new VPN feature and a software update to smooth network handoffs for users jumping between Wi-Fi and the networks of its three mobile operator partners (T-Mobile US, Sprint and US Cellular).

All users will have access to Fi features including bill protection and international coverage. But despite the broader device support, Google warned only phones custom built for Fi will be able to switch between multiple cellular networks and access to the new VPN feature.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Google employees slam Dragonfly

Google accused of GDPR violations

Blog: Vietnam cyber laws a cause for concern
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association