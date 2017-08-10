English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Price cuts drive China Mobile 4G strength

10 AUG 2017

China Mobile touted continued 4G growth as it cut prices to attract more customers, noting there is “one China Mobile customer” in “every three 4G users in the world”.

In its half-year earnings statement, China Mobile said it is “aware of the importance of enabling more users to enjoy our services”, leading it to cut its base 4G price. It said it is on-track to reach its target of 100 million new 4G customers this year.

Penetration rates for 4G service hit 69 per cent – some 594 million 4G subscribers from a total of 867 million.

China Mobile deployed 1.65 million 4G base stations and launched voice-over-LTE high-definition voice services in 313 cities, with the total number of VoLTE customers nearing 99 million. The company expects to have 150 million VoLTE subscribers by the year end.

It said it: “implemented measures to maintain our competitiveness in the 4G business while striving to preserve the value of data traffic”.

The company also said its consumer fixed broadband division experienced “favourable growth momentum”, with it now having 93 million customers and a target of 100 million by end-December. The strengthening of its broadband proposition also boosted its home digital sales, including set-top boxes, home monitoring systems and IP-based phones.

China Mobile said it served more than 5.9 million corporate customers and achieved a 25 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from this segment (accounting for more than one third of the total market) in H1 2017.

The operator also said its IoT service “developed solidly”, with the total number of smart connections exceeding 150 million. It said IoT applications in markets including automotive, wearables, education, healthcare, government and others are “areas with long-term growth potential”.

China Mobile also said it will begin 5G field tests this year, and: “steadily drive the business forward, taking into account the maturity of the 5G standard and the related business model”.

The operator generated a profit of CNY62.8 billion ($9.4 billion) in H1 2017, up 3.5 per cent year-on-year. Revenue of CNY388.9 billion was up 5 per cent, and service revenue increased 6.9 per cent to CNY345 billion.

China Mobile plans to pay a special dividend “in celebration” of the 20th anniversary of its public listing.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

3 UK seeks High Court review of 5G auction rules

CK Hutchison hails European promise in H1

MTN CEO hails H1 data and digital service boost
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association