 PPF Telecom dismisses CEE exit reports - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

PPF Telecom dismisses CEE exit reports

14 AUG 2020

PPF Telecom Group denied reports it planned to sell its Telenor-branded operations in Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro and Hungary which would have resulted in it largely exiting Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Local media suggested the company had already held talks to explore options for sell its assets in the four countries as a cost-cutting measure.

The reports appeared to sit well with a recent restructure undertaken by PPF Telecom which resulted in the separation of its retail and infrastructure units and the creation of CETIN Group to oversee the network business.

But, PPF Telecom refuted the speculation regarding a retail sale, explaining in a statement to Mobile World Live it “does not consider or plan to sell any of its telecom assets in the CEE region”.

The group bought the four Telenor operations in 2018 for €2.8 billion. It is also active in Slovakia and the Czech Republic under the O2 brand. The group claims to serve more than 12 million subscribers with mobile, fixed, internet and television offerings.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

PPF Telecom tipped for CEE exit

Cuts, currency moves keep Telenor ticking

PPF splits CEE networks from retail operations

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association