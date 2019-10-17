Post-paid drives Tele2 Q3 gains - Mobile World Live

Tele2 chief Anders Nilsson hailed progress towards the group’s full-year guidance during the third quarter, highlighting improving trends in its domestic Swedish business alongside progress in its Baltic operations.

In a statement, Nilsson said Tele2 made “operational progress in the Swedish consumer segment, strengthening our more-for-more strategy with updated Tele2 price plans, and continued to grow our fixed mobile convergence (FMC) base”, with 141,000 customers signed up to these tariffs.

Moving forward, Nilsson said Tele2 will focus on achieving sustainable growth in its consumer segment, by striking a balance between volume and price.

Figures

The operator recorded revenue of SEK6.9 billion ($710.1 million), which was flat on the same period of 2018. End-user service revenue of SEK5.1 billion was also unchanged year-on-year, with 10 per cent growth in the Baltics offset by a 1 per cent drop in Sweden.

Tele2 highlighted a marginal 0.4 per cent rise in its domestic consumer business, marking the first growth in service revenue since Q1 2018.

It attributed the rise to a 4 per cent rise in post-paid mobile customers during Q3, its second consecutive quarter of subscriber growth.

The group’s underlying profit grew 5 per cent to SEK2.5 billion. In Sweden, the figure was up 4 per cent, which it said was driven by an acquisition of cable operator Com Hem.

Net profit almost doubled to SEK1 billion.