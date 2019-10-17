 Post-paid drives Tele2 Q3 gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Post-paid drives Tele2 Q3 gains

17 OCT 2019

Tele2 chief Anders Nilsson hailed progress towards the group’s full-year guidance during the third quarter, highlighting improving trends in its domestic Swedish business alongside progress in its Baltic operations.

In a statement, Nilsson said Tele2 made “operational progress in the Swedish consumer segment, strengthening our more-for-more strategy with updated Tele2 price plans, and continued to grow our fixed mobile convergence (FMC) base”, with 141,000 customers signed up to these tariffs.

Moving forward, Nilsson said Tele2 will focus on achieving sustainable growth in its consumer segment, by striking a balance between volume and price.

Figures
The operator recorded revenue of SEK6.9 billion ($710.1 million), which was flat on the same period of 2018. End-user service revenue of SEK5.1 billion was also unchanged year-on-year, with 10 per cent growth in the Baltics offset by a 1 per cent drop in Sweden.

Tele2 highlighted a marginal 0.4 per cent rise in its domestic consumer business, marking the first growth in service revenue since Q1 2018.

It attributed the rise to a 4 per cent rise in post-paid mobile customers during Q3, its second consecutive quarter of subscriber growth.

The group’s underlying profit grew 5 per cent to SEK2.5 billion. In Sweden, the figure was up 4 per cent, which it said was driven by an acquisition of cable operator Com Hem.

Net profit almost doubled to SEK1 billion.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Netflix pushes mobile-only plans further afield

Telia hails progress in full year goals despite profit drop

US penalty drags Ericsson into the red

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association