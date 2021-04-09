Portugal mulls rule changes as 5G auction drags on - Mobile World Live

Portuguese regulator Anacom revealed proposals to streamline the country’s ongoing 5G auction over fears its slow progress would prove detrimental to the country achieving full economic benefits from the new network technology.

Portugal’s controversial spectrum auction has been running in some form since November 2020, when the process commenced with an allocation specifically for a new entrant.

The phase was completed on 11 January with the first day of bidding in the full auction coming three days later. After the 59th day of full bidding (7 April) 348 rounds had been completed.

Anacom noted at the current “particularly slow” pace it would last “much longer than initially expected” and, with the inevitable delay to the build of the actual networks, it was in danger of hampering digital transformation and economic benefits from the technology.

In response, the regulator is consulting on a number of measures to amend current rules and streamline the process. These include increasing the maximum number of daily bidding rounds from the current six and allowing greater increments in the amounts being offered.

The regulator said delays in the completion of the auction could hamper the “competitiveness of our economy, social and territorial cohesion, social innovation and improving the quality of services of public interest”.

“It would also impact the benefits that can be derived from the strengthening of existing 3G or 4G networks or the development of new networks”.

Interested parties have until 15 April to comment on the proposals before a full public consultation takes place. In the meantime the current rules for the auction will remain in place.