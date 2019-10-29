 Polish government, operators unite on 5G - Mobile World Live
Home

Polish government, operators unite on 5G

29 OCT 2019

Three of Poland’s major operators signed an agreement to develop future 5G networks with two state-owned companies in a bid to accelerate deployment of the technology, Reuters reported.

The memorandum of understanding was inked with Poland’s state development fund PFR and state-owned operator Exatel, with the goal of establishing a company to build the country’s 5G infrastructure.

Although Orange Poland, T-Mobile Poland, and Polkomtel signed up, Play Communications, which GSMA Intelligence data shows is the country’s biggest operator by subscribers, did not: a representative told Reuters it needs corporate approval for such a move.

Exatel had advocated for the union of private and state-owned companies to develop and launch 5G networks in the 700MHz band, to accelerate delivery of key benefits including low-latency and faster download speeds.

PFR CEO Pawel Borys said on Twitter: “The goal of the joint venture is to ensure nationwide availability of services 5G in selected bands, technology security and low service prices thanks to synergies of common infrastructure.”

In September, the US and Poland agreed to strengthen collaboration on 5G security, outlining guidelines for companies supplying gear used to build networks.

This immediately drew assumptions the move was part of a US campaign to persuade other governments to follow its lead by banning the use of Huawei gear, following allegations the vendor is a national security threat.

Huawei has long denied such claims.

In July, the vendor outlined its commitment to the Polish market with plans to spend almost PLN3 billion ($778.5 million) in the country over the next five years.

Author

Manny Pham

