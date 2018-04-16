English
HomeAsiaNews

Police to probe KT chief over illegal donation claims

16 APR 2018

Hwang Chang-Gyu, CEO of South Korean operator KT (pictured), will be summonsed by police this week regarding his alleged involvement in making illegal donations to members of the country’s telecoms parliamentary committee.

The police are investigating whether donations were made by KT in return for legislation favourable K-bank (the operator’s internet bank), which competes with services including one run by the country’s dominant messaging app, Kakao, Financial Times reported.

In October 2017 it was reported K-bank had attracted over half a million users since launching in April that year.

Hwang’s questioning comes after police raided KT’s headquarters earlier this year over reports its executives paid a total of KRW430 million ($400,595) to around 90 legislators.

The CEO is suspected of either asking them to do so or, at the very least, having knowledge of the move.

KT said it will cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile Hwang, who took over as CEO in 2014, is under pressure to step down for his alleged involvement in a 2016 bribery scandal surrounding the country’s former president Park Geun-hye.

The police investigation is part of the government’s strategy to stamp out corruption after the scandal exposed illegal ties between politicians and businessmen.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

