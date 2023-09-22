 Poland launches GDPR probe on OpenAI - Mobile World Live
Home_Regulation

Poland launches GDPR probe on OpenAI

22 SEP 2023
ChatGPT on web and mobile device.

Poland’s privacy authority opened an investigation into how OpenAI processes personal data, following a complaint accusing ChatGPT of generating false information and potentially infringing GDPR laws.

In a statement, the country’s Personal Data Protection Office revealed it received a complaint which claimed generative AI system ChatGPT produced inaccurate information about a user, and a subsequent request to correct this data was ignored by OpenAI.

The watchdog noted OpenAI failed to inform the complainant about how it gains access to their data, and that the user does not know what other data OpenAI uses to train its model. The user described this as a “lack of transparency in the principles of data processing” by the GPT-maker.

Deputy president at the privacy body Jakub Groszkowski said the allegations raised in the complaint “raise doubts about OpenAI’s systemic approach to European personal data protection rules”.

“The Office will therefore clarify these doubts, particularly against the background of the fundamental principle of privacy by design contained in the GDPR,” Groszkowski added.

OpenAI has also faced regulatory hurdles in Italy.

Author

Hana Anandira

