 Pichai hails AI potential in healthcare - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Pichai hails AI potential in healthcare

23 JAN 2020

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai (pictured) told the World Economic Forum the companies still believe the health industry remains the most-likely beneficiary of AI over the next decade, due to the technology’s potential to improve patient outcomes, Reuters reported.

In a panel session, Pichai explained deployments of AI in the health industry over the next five to ten years would deliver profound differences in the outcomes of treatment of diseases including cancer.

“In lung cancer, for example, five experts agree this way and five agree the other way. We know we can use artificial intelligence to make it better”, he stated.

Addressing concerns by US lawmakers related to the search giant’s access to the health records of millions of citizens, he reassured when “we work with hospitals, the data belongs to the hospitals”.

He added there were strong regulations to protect privacy, which provided a framework for the company to operate within.

In June 2018 Pichai highlighted the company’s aim to focus on areas beneficial to society, including healthcare, energy and transportation, and advised the tech giant will not pursue the use of AI in weapons or surveillance.

The company recently moved to acquire fitness tracker company Fitbit, in an effort to strengthen its position in the wearables market. The deal, however, is under scrutiny by the US Department of Justice, as concern mounts over privacy implications.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google flags flaws in Safari privacy tool

Ren insists US exaggerates China, Huawei threat

Airtel boosts India cloud offering with Google
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association