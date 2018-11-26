English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Phones 4U administrators mulling operator action

26 NOV 2018

The administrators of failed UK retailer Phones 4U have reportedly brought an expert on board to assess whether to launch a damages claim against the country’s mobile operators.

The mobile seller collapsed in September 2014 after operator EE said it would end its relationship with the company. This followed the end of a deal with Vodafone UK and meant that Phones 4U no longer had relationships with operators that accounted for more than 90 per cent of its connections.

O2 UK and 3 UK had already ended their relationships with Phones 4U by this time.

Both EE and Vodafone subsequently took over a number of Phones 4U stores.

The Telegraph reported administrators at PwC have appointed insolvency expert Paul Copley to investigate whether to instigate a damages claim against the operators, based on the possibility they may have illegally colluded to force Phones 4U out of the market.

While the mobile industry grew up with a number of independent distributors selling phones and connections to consumers, in the increasingly competitive market operators looked to cut out the middle men, and their commission, to go direct to consumers.

Earlier this year, BT revealed in its annual report that it had made a payment on 8 May to settle outstanding payments due to Phones 4U, following a high court action (The Telegraph put the figure at £120 million, which BT did not confirm). At the time, it noted that the administrators had “separately made allegations that EE and other mobile network operators colluded to procure P4U’s insolvency…We dispute these allegation vigorously and to date no proceedings have been issued”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

EE, BT Sport conduct live broadcast demo over 5G

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association