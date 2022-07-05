 Phoenix Tower International commits $930M to Chile - Mobile World Live
Home

Phoenix Tower International commits $930M to Chile

05 JUL 2022

Phoenix Tower International’s (PTI) Chilean subsidiary entered into a deal with Santiago-based provider WOM to acquire a total of 3,800 telecoms sites for $930 million by 2024, a move which will expand its global presence to more than 22,000 towers.

PTI will acquire about 2,334 tower sites for a portion of the total consideration at the initial closing, forecast to occur in Q3 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

An additional 1,466 sites will be obtained by 2024, with the remaining amount paid then.

The transaction will be funded by a Scotiabank-led financing facility in addition to PTI’s current providers, including affiliates of Ares Management Corporation, with the equity provided by several Blackstone funds.

WOM CEO Sebastian Precht remarked the deal is in line with the company’s goal to close Chile’s digital gap by “expanding 5G coverage from Arica to Punta Arenas over the next several months, as well as expanding coverage into rural areas of the country”.

Author

Amiya Johar

Amiya Johar is presently a reporter at Mobile World Live. A third-year student at King’s College London studying BA Culture, Media, and Creative Industries, Amiya has experience working with a range of publications including Hotelier Middle East and Roar News....

Tags

