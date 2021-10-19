 Phoenix eyes Altice West Indies tower assets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Phoenix eyes Altice West Indies tower assets

19 OCT 2021

Phoenix Towers International entered advanced negotiations with Altice Europe subsidiary Outremer Telecom for the acquisition of 203 towers in the French West Indies, a deal the former claimed would make it the largest provider to the markets.

In a statement, Phoenix Towers International announced it entered into an exclusivity agreement for the transaction. If finalised it would include the obligation to build and operate further infrastructure covering the territories as required for ten years.

For its part Outremer Telecom would agree to use existing towers for at least 20 years.

Outremer Telecom operates under the umbrella of Altice Europe’s SFR unit and provides fixed, mobile and enterprise services across Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guiana.

Phoenix Towers International claimed the deal would make it the largest infrastructure provider in the markets and further increase its footprint across Europe and the Caribbean.

It also operates in its home market of the US alongside Latin America.

Phoenix Towers International CEO Dagan Kasavana added its presence in the French West Indies would enable “increased coverage expansion for all wireless operators and ultimately enhanced connectivity for the population”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association