Phoenix eyes Altice West Indies tower assets

Phoenix Towers International entered advanced negotiations with Altice Europe subsidiary Outremer Telecom for the acquisition of 203 towers in the French West Indies, a deal the former claimed would make it the largest provider to the markets.

In a statement, Phoenix Towers International announced it entered into an exclusivity agreement for the transaction. If finalised it would include the obligation to build and operate further infrastructure covering the territories as required for ten years.

For its part Outremer Telecom would agree to use existing towers for at least 20 years.

Outremer Telecom operates under the umbrella of Altice Europe’s SFR unit and provides fixed, mobile and enterprise services across Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guiana.

Phoenix Towers International claimed the deal would make it the largest infrastructure provider in the markets and further increase its footprint across Europe and the Caribbean.

It also operates in its home market of the US alongside Latin America.

Phoenix Towers International CEO Dagan Kasavana added its presence in the French West Indies would enable “increased coverage expansion for all wireless operators and ultimately enhanced connectivity for the population”.