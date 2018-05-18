English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

PayPal inks $2.2B deal to acquire iZettle

18 MAY 2018

PayPal is set to acquire iZettle – one of Europe’s leading providers of point of sale (PoS) terminals for small businesses – boosting the e-commerce giant’s physical retail presence and further increasing its mobile payments options.

The deal, for $2.2 billion in cash, will expand PayPal’s in-store presence to 11 new markets and increase its presence in countries where it already offers such services.

In a statement on the acquisition, PayPal highlighted its aim to accelerate omnichannel commerce in Australia, the UK and US following the deal.

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said: “This is the largest acquisition in our company’s history and significantly expands our in-store presence around the world.”

“iZettle revolutionised mobile payments with the world’s first mini chip-card reader and software for mobile devices.”

The company provides a number of financial technology platforms for merchants enabling mobile and card payments including: PoS terminal peripherals for mobile devices; app payment and sales analysis software; and small merchant terminals able to accept payments from credit cards, mobile devices and bank transfers.

Only ten days ago, iZettle announced it planned to raise $227 million in funding ahead of a proposed IPO in Sweden later in 2018.

Discussing the acquisition, iZettle CEO and co-founder Jacob de Geer said: “By joining the PayPal family we’ll become iZettle with superpowers and jump on a fast track to realise our vision. The opportunity to become part of PayPal was too good to pass up.”

After the closing of the deal, expected in Q3 2018, de Geer will continue to lead the unit reporting to PayPal COO Bill Ready.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

PayPal hails Venmo impact, mobile payment growth

Samsung Pay rolls out US PayPal acceptance

Safaricom, PayPal ink deal for international payments

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association