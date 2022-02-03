 Parallel Wireless expands open RAN labs to Canada - Mobile World Live
Home

Parallel Wireless expands open RAN labs to Canada

03 FEB 2022
open RAN

Open RAN software specialist Parallel Wireless added another 5G R&D centre to its roster, opening a site in Canada with plans to focus on RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC)

Parallel Wireless Canada GM Maxime Dumas (pictured) told Mobile World Live he expects domestic operators to explore open RAN as a way to economically expand services across in a nation where coverage may not always bring large numbers of subscribers.

Dumas stated Bell Canada had shown interest in open RAN by joining the Telecom Infra Project, which is currently working on specifications.

The executive said Parallel Wireless was attracted to Canada’s rich telecom talent pool, created in part by Nortel and BlackBerry.

He said network virtualisation has created demand for new software skill sets, adding the market for engineers who can work on open RAN is highly competitive.

The site in Canada adds to R&D facilities Parallel Wireless opened in the US, UK, India and Israel in 2021, with the company also involved in trials conducted by Axiata Group across various markets.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

