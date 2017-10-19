English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Panasonic offering global connectivity for enterprise

19 OCT 2017

Panasonic announced a one-stop shop portal offering mobile connectivity across 180 countries, which is designed to make it easier for enterprises to get online and manage their carrier relationships.

The P.180 platform offers enterprises the ability to obtain 3G and 4G service through 25 operator partners. Victoria Obenshain, VP of wireless strategy at Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, told Mobile World Live the platform also includes a customer portal where businesses can add or delete users, keep tabs on costs, add global roaming plans and review data analytics on usage patterns.

P.180 is designed to be used exclusively with Panasonic’s Toughbook line of rugged mobile devices and computers, Obenshain noted.

The executive said the platform comes in response to demand from customers who wanted greater simplicity and control, and reduced cost in their connectivity experience.

“No other OEMs in our space are doing this,” Obenshain said: “This is not a simple thing to do. You need to have a lot of experience working in the enterprise space where you understand the connectivity issues and pain points clients face.”

Obenshain said Panasonic teamed up with Republic of Ireland-based Cubic Telecom to make P.180 a reality. Cubic Telecom brings experience in coordinating networks for IoT connectivity, and is providing eSIM technology for mobile service, she said.

Initially, Panasonic will be targeting the transportation, logistics and retail markets, for example companies including UPS, FedEx, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, and Virginia Power and Electric. But P.180 will also appeal to a diverse number of companies outside the group, Obenshain added.

Panasonic aims to have the platform completely live by early December.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Alphabet eyes Project Loon to connect Puerto Rico

Mobile key to unlocking economic potential in Africa

Panasonic set for take off at MWC
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association