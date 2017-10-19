Panasonic offering global connectivity for enterprise

Panasonic announced a one-stop shop portal offering mobile connectivity across 180 countries, which is designed to make it easier for enterprises to get online and manage their carrier relationships.

The P.180 platform offers enterprises the ability to obtain 3G and 4G service through 25 operator partners. Victoria Obenshain, VP of wireless strategy at Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, told Mobile World Live the platform also includes a customer portal where businesses can add or delete users, keep tabs on costs, add global roaming plans and review data analytics on usage patterns.

P.180 is designed to be used exclusively with Panasonic’s Toughbook line of rugged mobile devices and computers, Obenshain noted.

The executive said the platform comes in response to demand from customers who wanted greater simplicity and control, and reduced cost in their connectivity experience.

“No other OEMs in our space are doing this,” Obenshain said: “This is not a simple thing to do. You need to have a lot of experience working in the enterprise space where you understand the connectivity issues and pain points clients face.”

Obenshain said Panasonic teamed up with Republic of Ireland-based Cubic Telecom to make P.180 a reality. Cubic Telecom brings experience in coordinating networks for IoT connectivity, and is providing eSIM technology for mobile service, she said.

Initially, Panasonic will be targeting the transportation, logistics and retail markets, for example companies including UPS, FedEx, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, and Virginia Power and Electric. But P.180 will also appeal to a diverse number of companies outside the group, Obenshain added.

Panasonic aims to have the platform completely live by early December.