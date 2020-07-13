 Pai boosts Amazon satellite network move - Mobile World Live
Home

Pai boosts Amazon satellite network move

13 JUL 2020

US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai backed a satellite internet connectivity project from Amazon, providing regulatory support needed to approve the venture.

In a tweet, Pai asked fellow Commissioners to throw their weight behind the move and shared his proposal to approve Amazon’s application to deploy and operate a non-geostationary orbit satellite network under the name Project Kuiper.

Bloomberg stated Pai’s backing will likely pave the way forward for the project.

Amazon announced it would join the broadband space race in April 2019, when it detailed plans to deploy a constellation of 3,236 Low Earth Orbit satellites, with a plan to connect tens of millions of underserved people across the globe.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

