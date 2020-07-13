Pai boosts Amazon satellite network move - Mobile World Live

US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai backed a satellite internet connectivity project from Amazon, providing regulatory support needed to approve the venture.

In a tweet, Pai asked fellow Commissioners to throw their weight behind the move and shared his proposal to approve Amazon’s application to deploy and operate a non-geostationary orbit satellite network under the name Project Kuiper.

Earlier today, I shared with my colleagues a proposal to approve, with conditions, #Kuiper’s application to deploy and operate an NGSO satellite network. Satellite constellations like this aim to provide high-speed broadband service to consumers in the U.S. and around the world. — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) July 10, 2020

Bloomberg stated Pai’s backing will likely pave the way forward for the project.

Amazon announced it would join the broadband space race in April 2019, when it detailed plans to deploy a constellation of 3,236 Low Earth Orbit satellites, with a plan to connect tens of millions of underserved people across the globe.