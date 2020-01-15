 OTE resumes Telekom Romania sale talks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

OTE resumes Telekom Romania sale talks

15 JAN 2020

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban met with Telekom Romania representatives to resume discussions on selling OTE Group’s stake in the operator, local media outlet Romania Insider reported.

The meeting was also attended by the minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, Lucian Bode, and Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister.

German incumbent Deutsche Telekom indirectly owns 54 per cent of Telekom Romania’s fixed operation and almost 70 per cent of its mobile unit through OTE Group. The group reportedly initiated talks in January 2019 to sell its controlling stake in the Romanian operator to investors led by Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev.

Deutsche Telekom agreed to sell its fixed operations in the country to Orange, sources told Romania Insider.

Bode told news outlet HotNews.ro a sale of Telekom Romania was of strategic interest for the country.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Romania leads Orange 5G charge

OTE eyes Telekom Romania asset split for quick sale

OTE set for Romania exit

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association