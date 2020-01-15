OTE resumes Telekom Romania sale talks - Mobile World Live

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban met with Telekom Romania representatives to resume discussions on selling OTE Group’s stake in the operator, local media outlet Romania Insider reported.

The meeting was also attended by the minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, Lucian Bode, and Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister.

German incumbent Deutsche Telekom indirectly owns 54 per cent of Telekom Romania’s fixed operation and almost 70 per cent of its mobile unit through OTE Group. The group reportedly initiated talks in January 2019 to sell its controlling stake in the Romanian operator to investors led by Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev.

Deutsche Telekom agreed to sell its fixed operations in the country to Orange, sources told Romania Insider.

Bode told news outlet HotNews.ro a sale of Telekom Romania was of strategic interest for the country.