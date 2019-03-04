 OSS group gets set for 5G future - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

OSS group gets set for 5G future

04 MAR 2019

The Operations Support Systems Interoperability Initiative (OSSii) prepared to extend its work into the 5G domain, following backing from founders Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia.

Its aim is to enable and simplify interoperability between OSS systems, reducing integration costs and enabling shorter time-to-market for 5G networks. It will also look to maximise the use of intelligent and autonomous technology across multi-vendor deployments.

Ossi Timonen, VP of network management at Nokia, described this as a “tentative understanding” with OSSii renewed every three years, meaning a refresh was due.

A final agreement is expected later this year, once the details have been hammered out.

Ignacio Mas, head of technology strategy for Ericsson’s OSS business, said: “We fully support and are committed to the initiative that has helped service providers globally to leverage advancements in telco networks and meet the demands for optimisation across their networks.”

Lin Guixiao, president of Huawei mobile network automation solutions, said: “We believe the initiative could provide support to enable scenario-based automation, simplify the integration between intelligent 5G network and multi-vendor operator’s OSS systems.”

OSSii was initiated in May 2013 by the three tech giants. This included an agreement to cross-licence OSS interfaces in order to provide easier interoperability. It was extended in July 2016, giving it a wider technology scope.

Other participants include Cisco, ZTE, Netscout, Anite, Empirix, Viavi Solutions, Radcom and Keysight Technologies.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Huawei to fight US ban in court

UK mulls limit on Huawei kit

MTN hails Huawei security as it expands relationship

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association