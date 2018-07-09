English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Orange will not trigger French consolidation

09 JUL 2018

France-based Orange opened the door to potential tie-ups in its home market, although CFO Ramon Fernandez (pictured) said the company is unlikely to seek out a merger at this stage.

Speaking to Reuters, Fernandez said the strength of Orange’s position in France, where it is the current market leader, meant it did not need to instigate consolidation and could afford to see how its rivals’ plays panned out.

“There is no urgency for us for this scenario of consolidation to materialise,” Fernandez told Reuters at an unnamed economic conference in France.

He, however, added its “position is to say that the door is always open to potential discussions”.

Orange had been linked to a tie-up with Bouygues Telecom in the past but talks broke down following regulatory pressure. Any potential deal involving Orange is likely to be complicated because the French government owns a 23 per cent stake in the company.

The company, however, repeatedly stressed the need for consolidation in France, which continues to operate with four major operators. Bouygues Telecom was recently also linked to a deal for Altice-owned SFR, but it swiftly denied the speculation.

Fernandez added a merger in France, and across Europe, was inevitable.

“In France there’s no room for four operators…this is an industry that needs a lot of capital, you need to invest a lot to roll out next-generation networks.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Operators tussle for France 5G leadership

Orange eyes 5G advantage following Romania FWA trial

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association