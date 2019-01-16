Orange to launch home surveillance play in France - Mobile World Live

Orange pushed its multi-service operator strategy after striking a deal with insurance player Groupama to create Protectline, a new home surveillance company for the French market.

In a statement, Orange said it will launch home surveillance services through Protectline early this year, with the offering available to fixed and mobile customers.

Groupama is already an active player in the home surveillance market, while Orange said it is aiming to build up its position by using its large customer base, brand, and physical and digital retail networks.

The two groups have signed an agreement which sees Orange hold a 51 per cent stake in Protectline and Groupama the remaining 49 per cent.

Through the joint platform, Orange and Groupama each retain full control of the distribution of their respective offers, using their own retail networks and brands.

Orange chairman and CEO Stephane Richard said the launch of home surveillance services forms an important part of its multi-service operator strategy.

In recent years, the company has launched a mobile banking offer, through Orange Bank, and developed its own smart speaker as it looks at ways to diversify beyond traditional telecoms services.

The partnership with Groupama also builds on a relationship Orange established with the company when it launched Orange Bank, after acquiring a 65 per cent stake in Groupama Banque in 2016.

“To deliver the best product possible, we have again chosen to work with Groupama to pool our skills and resources, following on from our Orange Bank partnership,” Richard said.