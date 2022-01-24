Orange tipped to appoint Heydemann CEO

Schneider Electric’s head of Europe and Orange independent director Christel Heydemann (pictured) was identified by French media as the likely permanent successor to the operator’s long-term boss Stephane Richard, who resigned late in 2021.

Newspaper Le Monde reported Heydemann was the likely winner of the race to lead the operator group, with a board meeting scheduled for 28 January to make a final decision. However, the publication’s sources noted there was still a question mark on a potential starting date.

Reports earlier this month claimed the Schneider Electric executive was among three candidates alongside Orange CFO Ramon Fernandez and Verizon CRO Frank Boulben.

Le Figaro reported Boulben dropped out of the running on 22 January.

Alongside her role at Schneider Electric, Heydemann is an independent director of Orange and has extensive experience in the mobile indutry having spent around 15 years with Alcatel-Lucent prior to its buyout by Nokia.