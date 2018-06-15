English
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Orange, Telenor AI experts grab place on EC think tank

15 JUN 2018

Orange CTIO Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere and Telenor Group VP Ieva Martinkenaite were among 52 experts appointed by the European Commission (EC) to advise on artificial intelligence policy and related ethical issues.

Other companies with representatives on the AI High Level Group include Nokia Bell Labs, Google, IoT player Sigfox, software company SAP, BMW and Bosch. The group also includes scientists, academics, civil servants and other politicians, lawyers and professional bodies.

The committee will support European politicians on matters related to AI technology, including the privacy and ethical questions around consumer and industry deployments.

Its three immediate aims are to: provide recommendations on addressing the mid- to long-term challenges and opportunities of AI; propose draft ethical guidelines; and support the EC on engagement and outreach to other stakeholders.

Alongside appointing its High Level Group, the EC launched its European AI Alliance online forum, which allows other interested parties to discuss issues around the technology.

The developments form part of a wider initiative to drive AI development and adoption in Europe, while adhering to appropriate ethical standards.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

