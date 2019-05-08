Orange targets SecureLink in cybersecurity push - Mobile World Live

Orange lined up an acquisition of SecureLink from current owner Investcorp, in a deal that values the cybersecurity services provider at €515 million, as the operator looks to strengthen its position in the market.

SecureLink is based in the Netherlands and has a presence in Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, UK, Germany, Denmark and Norway. In addition to providing cybersecurity services, it also sells security software and hardware solutions.

Its revenue in 2018 was €248 million, when it served around 2,100 customers across a range of industries, Orange said in a statement.

The operator stated it is already a leading player in the French market through Orange Cyberdefense and an acquisition of SecureData earlier this year. The latest deal “greatly accelerates” its strategy “to become a pan-European leader in cybersecurity services.”

“With an extended European footprint and increased capabilities, the combined organisation will be able to address the growing and increasingly complex security needs of its customers on a global scale, and deliver strong synergies with the expertise and worldwide presence of Orange Business Services,” the operator said.

SecureLink’s senior management will join Orange’s global leadership team and participate in building the operating model for the combined organisation.

The transaction is subject to closing conditions and is expected to complete in late Q2 or in Q3.