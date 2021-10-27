 Orange targets Poland emissions in group climate goal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange targets Poland emissions in group climate goal

27 OCT 2021

Orange Polska climate officer Jacek Hutyra (pictured) hailed progress made by the operator towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, telling Mobile World Live (MWL) the unit is an important target for sustainability efforts because its footprint represents a third of the group global level.

Hutyra explained Orange Polska prioritised switching to renewable energy sources as 93 per cent of its emissions are currently generated from electricity consumption.

To bring down its footprint, Orange Polska in May signed long-term contracts to buy electricity from wind turbines which produce 9 per cent of its annual energy consumption. As a result, the unit is expected to eliminate more than 30,000 tonnes of emissions per year.

Hutyra explained Orange Polska aims to cut the emissions it produces by 65 per cent in 2025 compared with the level in 2015, mainly through sourcing at least 60 per cent of its electricity from renewable energy.

He said Poland was a challenging market as energy imports were “very highly carbonised”, with more than 70 per cent still coming from coal while renewable sources account for less than 20 per cent. The mix also includes energy sourced from gas and oil suppliers.

Between 2015 and 2020 Orange Polska completed more than 200 initiatives which have allowed it to save more than 700 Gigawatt hours of energy, reducing carbon emissions of 530,000 tonnes.

Future steps
Long-term goals until 2040 include efforts around cutting all of the emissions produced within its supply chain.

Hutyra also highlighted efforts in providing services for efficient use of resources in the smart city era, offering solar power installations for B2B and B2C customers, and providing what he claimed was a climate neutral app-based service, Orange Flex, which has reduced its emissions by 95 per cent by switching to renewable energy, can operate through an eSIM and encourages customers to plant forests thanks to unused data.

The value of 5G was also in the spotlight, as the next-generation technology is tipped to deliver “all sorts of solutions that can help your business to reduce emissions because it’s more efficient, better organised, we have a better understanding of it and you can control it better in real time”, Hutyra argued.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Orange hit by poor returns from rivals in Q3

Operators urged to self-reflect for digital push

Orange brings Belgium 5G lab online

Tags

Featured Content

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association