 Orange takes cautious tone following 2018 gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange takes cautious tone following 2018 gains

21 FEB 2019

Orange announced solid numbers for Q4 and 2018, although its outlook for 2019 was muted as several important markets remain tough.

It said that a key indicator, adjusted EBITDA after lease, will grow more slowly than in 2018, due to a “market environment that remains very competitive, particularly in France and Spain.”

Stephane Richard, chairman and CEO (pictured, right), said: “2019 will be another year of growth and a pivotal one for the group, during which we will present our new strategic vision plan, Vision 2025.”

The company said revenue from convergence propositions, which are marketed in all European counties, grew 6 per cent in Q4 and 10 per cent across 2018, which “enabled Orange to consolidate its position as the leading convergent operator in Europe”.

In the full year, revenue from mobile services increased 1.3 per cent compared with a 1.2 per cent drop in 2017, which was attributed to an increase in customer numbers. But fixed-only service revenue declined 3.2 per cent due to the shift to convergent offers and a slowdown in fixed narrowband products.

Revenue from IT and integration services grew 7.2 per cent in 2018, driven by cloud and security services in the enterprise market. Wholesale revenue decreased 1.5 per cent, affected by factors including declines in international voice and lower roaming, although Orange noted positive trends had returned in Q4.

The company reported a Q4 adjusted EBITDA of €3.3 billion, up 2 per cent, on revenue of €10.8 billion, up 2.4 per cent.

Orange does not provide quarterly net income figures.

Boost
For the full year, net income attributable to shareholders increased 6 per cent to €2 billion, on revenue which increased 1.3 per cent to €41.4 billion.

The company said its profitability was boosted by a rise in operating income and improvement in finance costs following changes related to its holding in BT, although some of the gains were offset by an increase in tax.

Net debt increased by €1.6 billion to €25.4 billion as a result of investment in “very high speed broadband networks” and a transformation of its Enterprise service offerings. The ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA from financial activities of 1.93-times was in line with Orange’s target of 2-times.

Orange ended the year with 203.6 million mobile customers, up 0.6 per cent year-on-year, with a return to sales growth in the second half of the year. It had 10.9 million convergent customers, up 5.5 per cent, driven by “very strong growth in Europe”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

DT chief bemoans 5G auction uncertainty

Telefonica touts turnaround efforts as Q4 profit falls

Lenovo makes first mobile profit since Motorola buy
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association