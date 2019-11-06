Europe to lead Orange 5G charge - Mobile World Live

ORANGE 5G LAUNCH, BUCHAREST: Orange offered broad detail on its 5G deployment strategy, with executives stating Europe would be its primary focus in the near term, with other regions following after.

During the launch of its first commercial service in Romania, CTIO Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere (pictured) outlined plans to begin the expansion in early 2020, branding it “the 5G year”.

While Europe is Orange’s initial focus, it also plans to light 5G services in African countries. Customers in the Middle East (Iraq and Jordan) will have to wait a little longer, however, with the executive stating the region isn’t included in its 2020 plans.

The operator has gained 5G spectrum in Spain, where it was tipped to be exploring an extension to a network sharing deal with Vodafone Spain covering 4G to minimise deployment costs.

Spectrum in its home market, France, is yet to be auctioned, but Jego-Laveissiere explained this is likely to happen soon.