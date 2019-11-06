 Europe to lead Orange 5G charge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Europe to lead Orange 5G charge

06 NOV 2019

ORANGE 5G LAUNCH, BUCHAREST: Orange offered broad detail on its 5G deployment strategy, with executives stating Europe would be its primary focus in the near term, with other regions following after.

During the launch of its first commercial service in Romania, CTIO Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere (pictured) outlined plans to begin the expansion in early 2020, branding it “the 5G year”.

While Europe is Orange’s initial focus, it also plans to light 5G services in African countries. Customers in the Middle East (Iraq and Jordan) will have to wait a little longer, however, with the executive stating the region isn’t included in its 2020 plans.

The operator has gained 5G spectrum in Spain, where it was tipped to be exploring an extension to a network sharing deal with Vodafone Spain covering 4G to minimise deployment costs.

Spectrum in its home market, France, is yet to be auctioned, but Jego-Laveissiere explained this is likely to happen soon.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Huawei cautions of risk to US jobs

Enterprise sector tipped to take the lead on 5G

Hong Kong 5G auctions raise $244M
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association