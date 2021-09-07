Orange, Siemens forge industrial pact

Orange Business Services and Siemens’ digital division joined forces to target French manufacturers with integrated factory automation systems comprising private 5G networks, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The partnership between the operator’s business division and Siemens Digital Industries will offer end-to-end support to companies of a range of sizes. Services offered will include consultation, integration and analysis of digital factory systems.

Alongside 5G and industrial IoT platforms, the pair plan to offer products using cloud and edge computing alongside AI.

Use cases cited by the two in a joint announcement include maintenance optimisation using data sensors, and deployment of private 4G and 5G networks to support “advanced business uses in the mobility of people and objects”.

Siemens France president Nicolas Petrovic said the deal would allow it to offer complete solutions comprising IT and operational technology (OT), noting it would allow it to help “manufacturers meet the challenge of digitalisation”.

Orange Business Services MD Helmut Reisinger added: “Thanks to our dual expertise of operator and integrator, we support our clients in their digital transformation in the face of new challenges linked to the convergence of the IT and OT worlds to turn them into opportunities.”