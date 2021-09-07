 Orange, Siemens forge industrial pact - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange, Siemens forge industrial pact

07 SEP 2021
private 5G

Orange Business Services and Siemens’ digital division joined forces to target French manufacturers with integrated factory automation systems comprising private 5G networks, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The partnership between the operator’s business division and Siemens Digital Industries will offer end-to-end support to companies of a range of sizes. Services offered will include consultation, integration and analysis of digital factory systems.

Alongside 5G and industrial IoT platforms, the pair plan to offer products using cloud and edge computing alongside AI.

Use cases cited by the two in a joint announcement include maintenance optimisation using data sensors, and deployment of private 4G and 5G networks to support “advanced business uses in the mobility of people and objects”.

Siemens France president Nicolas Petrovic said the deal would allow it to offer complete solutions comprising IT and operational technology (OT), noting it would allow it to help “manufacturers meet the challenge of digitalisation”.

Orange Business Services MD Helmut Reisinger added: “Thanks to our dual expertise of operator and integrator, we support our clients in their digital transformation in the face of new challenges linked to the convergence of the IT and OT worlds to turn them into opportunities.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Operators look to new vendors for 5G core

Orange España abandona la marca Amena

Orange sets bullish 2023 goals for Africa, B2B services

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association