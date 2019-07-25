 Orange sees Q2 positives at home and abroad - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange sees Q2 positives at home and abroad

25 JUL 2019

Orange reported a slight rise in revenue in Q2 2019, as the company was boosted by a more stable home market and growth across its Africa and Middle East unit.

In a statement, Orange said revenue for the period reached €10.4 billion, a rise of 0.5 per cent year on year, while core operating income hit €2.4 billion, up 1.6 per cent.

Revenue was driven largely “by the powerful engine of Africa and the Middle East”, which rose 5.8 per cent, generating a total €2.7 billion.

It was fuelled by a strong performance of retail services and mobile-only platforms. The company said data was also a big contributor, with nearly 20 million 4G customers, while its Orange Money customer base rose 6 per cent.

Stable home
In France, the company said revenue stabilised in Q2, growing 0.4 per cent in the period to hit €4.5 billion, due to strength in both its mobile and fixed broadband businesses. Retail service revenue was down 1.5 per cent, but still represented an improvement on the 2.6 per cent decline in Q1 2019.

Revenue from convergent offers rose 4 per cent, with the impact being felt on mobile-only services as a result, which fell 3.7 per cent. Orange said its convergent customer base rose 3.1 per cent year on year, to hit 5.7 million customers.

A more stable home market follows a period of intense competition in France, which was triggered by the entrance of low-cost operator Iliad into the market in 2012. It led Orange, Bouygues and Altice’s SFR to slash prices to compete in order to maintain competition.

A strong performance at home and in its emerging markets units was offset by struggles in Spain, where revenue declined 1.6 per cent, “in a very competitive . market environment”.

Orange said its Spain performance was affected by a promotional market, with convergent and mobile only revenues down 3.6 per cent and 7.8 per cent respectively. Fixed revenue rose 4.1 per cent, thanks to strength in enterprise.

CEO and chairman Stephane Richard noted there was strong competition “in our key markets”, but it was still able to deliver a good performance, while adding that Africa and Middle East was “more than ever an important growth driver for Orange”.

In total, Orange finished the period with 206.9 million mobile customers, with 3.3 million added in the first half of 2019.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Proximus, Orange strike network sharing deal

Orange completes SecureLink acquisition

Court clears Orange chief in fraud case

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association