English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
CES 2017
MWC 2016
MWL TV 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Orange sees huge upside in public cloud

02 MAR 2017

Orange Business Services is targeting the untapped cloud market with a new private cloud service which supports large enterprises’ digital transformation efforts.

Philippe Laplane (pictured), SVP of Orange Cloud for Business, said its cloud business grew 30 per cent last year, and the company expects 25 per cent growth through 2017.

An estimated that 85 per cent of multinational companies’ (MNCs) workloads are still done on premise, which he said demonstrates the upside of the cloud market. “All services are moving to an SaaS approach as we enter the cloud era.”

Orange announced last week it will launch services on the public cloud platform starting in April across Western Europe and Asia, with two sites in Europe and one site in Singapore. A second site in Singapore will open in Q2.

The reason for having two sites in Singapore, he said, is that its facilities in the city-state serve its European clients with operations in Asia and Chinese companies looking to expand out of China. It will introduce the service in the US in October to address customers in North America and in the Middle East and Africa in 2018.

Vertical markets
Orange is using Huawei hardware, with the vendor developing the technology platform and OpenStack OS. In addition to data centre facilities, Orange will provide customers with integration and managed services for cloud infrastructure and applications. The new service complements its existing private cloud offering.

Laplane noted the key obstacles slowing the move to the cloud are MNCs’ huge legacy environments, which have knock-on effects when clients start to migrate. In addition, they need to develop applications in a more cloud-efficient way and often they lack the skills and resources, and need to retrain staff on software development and IT operations (dev-ops).

He said Orange is working with Huawei to identify key verticals. In the beginning the operator is targeting three main sectors: healthcare, with a dedicated unit called Orange Healthcare; transportation, which links to its mobility assets; and smart cities.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei’s $10B enterprise target pushed to 2018

Cloud challenges take centre stage at Huawei Connect

Huawei set for Chinese public cloud launch
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Feature: MWC17 Day 2

Feature: MWC17 Day 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association