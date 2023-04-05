 Orange sees device recycling traction in Belgium - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange sees device recycling traction in Belgium

05 APR 2023

Orange Belgium announced more than 115,000 smartphones had been collected through a recycling, repair and re-use programme launched in 2022 as part of a wider commitment to stimulate a more sustainable market.

In a statement, Orange provided a concrete update on its device sustainability efforts at a time when fellow industry players have also launched programmes promoting environmentally-friendly initiatives, including Vodafone Group, BT Group, Apple and the European Commission.

Orange claimed to be the first in Belgium to introduce an eco-rating label for devices in 2022 alongside a group-wide Re programme.

Re launched in France in 2020, before Orange expanded it to other markets. It comprises recycling, returns, refurbishment and repairs of smartphones.

Orange Belgium collected 34,000 devices in the retail market in 2022, four-times more than in 2020, with two-thirds recycled and the remainder refurbished.

It has set a collective target to ensure 10 per cent of all mobile phone sales are refurbished units by 2025.

The operator said the Re programme was “proving to be a real catalyst to encourage customers to hand in their old or unused smartphones, and for each device that goes through the initiative, the company donates €2 to an environmental protection group which plants trees and hedges in the country”.

Isabelle Vanden Eede, chief communication, brand and CSR officer at Orange Belgium, said the Re programme and eco-rating promoted the most sustainable practices on the market and is “undeniable proof of how an operator can actually make a difference”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Orange hunts for 800 cybersecurity specialists

Brewer taps Orange Business for SIP

EC clears Orange Belgium, VOO transaction

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association