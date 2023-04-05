Orange sees device recycling traction in Belgium

Orange Belgium announced more than 115,000 smartphones had been collected through a recycling, repair and re-use programme launched in 2022 as part of a wider commitment to stimulate a more sustainable market.

In a statement, Orange provided a concrete update on its device sustainability efforts at a time when fellow industry players have also launched programmes promoting environmentally-friendly initiatives, including Vodafone Group, BT Group, Apple and the European Commission.

Orange claimed to be the first in Belgium to introduce an eco-rating label for devices in 2022 alongside a group-wide Re programme.

Re launched in France in 2020, before Orange expanded it to other markets. It comprises recycling, returns, refurbishment and repairs of smartphones.

Orange Belgium collected 34,000 devices in the retail market in 2022, four-times more than in 2020, with two-thirds recycled and the remainder refurbished.

It has set a collective target to ensure 10 per cent of all mobile phone sales are refurbished units by 2025.

The operator said the Re programme was “proving to be a real catalyst to encourage customers to hand in their old or unused smartphones, and for each device that goes through the initiative, the company donates €2 to an environmental protection group which plants trees and hedges in the country”.

Isabelle Vanden Eede, chief communication, brand and CSR officer at Orange Belgium, said the Re programme and eco-rating promoted the most sustainable practices on the market and is “undeniable proof of how an operator can actually make a difference”.