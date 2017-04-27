English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Orange sees boost in European 4G, converged services

27 APR 2017

Orange pointed to increased sales of converged services and growing uptake of 4G across Europe as leading the company’s growth during the first quarter of 2017.

The company said the number of subscribers signing up to convergence packages across its European footprint grew 11 per cent year-on-year during the quarter to 9.5 million. In a statement, it said the increased uptake of these services was the “catalyst for growth in Europe”.

Orange continued to build-out its 4G network across its European operations and said 58 per cent of its European mobile base is now using the technology, led by its popularity in Spain and its home market of France.

Its Spanish business reported a 42 per cent year-on-year rise in 4G subscribers to 8.2 million, while its home market saw 64 per cent of its “mass market contract” customers on 4G plans – a rise of 15 per cent on the same period of 2016.

Across its entire European footprint, 4G customer numbers were up 48 per cent year-on-year, reaching 29.5 million by end-March.

Data usage at Orange’s Africa and Middle East business grew 31 per cent year-on-year. The company is currently offering 4G services in 11 markets in the region.

Revenue growth
Including its fixed and enterprise operations, the company’s revenue grew 0.8 per cent year on year to €10.1 billion. EBITDA came in at €2.6 billion for the quarter, compared to €2.5 billion in Q1 2016.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Orange chairman and CEO Stephane Richard said: “The first quarter confirms the improvement in the 2016 trend. Revenues are growing, driven by solid commercial performances, particularly in France, Spain and Poland.

“The strategy Orange has pursued over a number of quarters, centred on convergence around the home, the best connectivity in the market due to our sustained investment, and an unparalleled customer experience, is bearing fruit.”

As part of its strategy to offer a fully converged home service, the company last week unveiled its AI home assistant and promised upgrades to its domestic broadband and TV boxes.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange, TIP, Facebook backing network startups

Orange CEO urges no fear over AI, launches assistant

Orange lines up July debut for mobile-first bank service
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association