Home

Orange prepares for Ivory Coast 5G rollout with lab

22 SEP 2022

Orange introduced a collaborative 5G laboratory in Ivory Coast’s capital Abidjan to prepare local businesses and adjacent industries for the rollout of 5G in the country, scheduled for 2023.

The laboratory incorporates interactive service and support offerings from Orange’s partners, including vendors Huawei, Nokia, and ZTE.

Orange Ivory Coast CEO Mamadou Bamba stated the laboratory reflects the company’s “historic commitment to digital inclusion”, with the presence of on-site industry specialists providing guidance for companies looking to use the facility, in turn deepening the “value in the local ecosystem”.

A 5G demonstration area has been established to seek out future innovations enabled by the technology.

The Ivory Coast site adds to Orange’s growing 5G laboratory portfolio, taking its total to 15 in the EMEA region.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

