 Orange ordered to pay Digicel €250M in Caribbean case - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange ordered to pay Digicel €250M in Caribbean case

22 JUN 2020

A French appeals court awarded Digicel Group €249.5 million ($279.9 million) from rival Orange for uncompetitive behaviour across several markets in the Caribbean, Reuters reported, the latest judgement in a lengthy legal dispute over the issue.

The Paris Appeals Court ruled Orange must pay €181.5 million in damages and €68 million in interest for business policies deemed to hamper competition, issues dating back more than ten years.

Various cases and appeals related to the row between Digicel and Orange have been filed since March 2009. Following the previous judgement, made by the Commercial Court of Paris (CCP) in late 2017, Orange set aside €346 million in escrow to cover the final compensation sum.

The CCP decision against Orange had awarded the full €346 covering a fine and interest, a sum reduced by the appeal concluded on Friday (19 June).

Orange is reportedly mulling another appeal on the latest decision.

The cash boost comes as troubled Digicel finalises a restructure of its massive debt pile, which the company said would reduce its liabilities by $1.6 billion and cut annual interest by $125 million.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Digicel gets green light for debt cut plan

Orange explores Africa expansion

Orange lines up leadership changes in post-Covid move

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association