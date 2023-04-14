 Orange names new CFO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange names new CFO

14 APR 2023

Orange Group named Laurent Martinez (pictured) as CFO to replace outgoing finance boss Ramon Fernandez, joining the operator from French manufacturing giant Alstom from 1 September 2023.

Martinez will succeed Orange’s outgoing executive Fernandez, who oversaw the financial side of the business for eight years. Orange announced Fernandez’s exit in December 2022, stating he would leave at the end of Q1 2023.

Current deputy CFO Jean-Michel Thibaud will act as interim manager during the transition phase, before Martinez starts.

Martinez currently serves as CFO of Alstom and has been a member of its executive board since July 2018, Orange noted, adding he played a crucial role in Alstom’s growth and transformations.

Prior to Alstom, Martinez had an extensive career in Airbus’s defence and space subsidiary Atrium where he served in a number of management roles since he joined the company in 1996.

Orange CEO Christel Heydemann said Martinez’s “experience in business transformation will be of great value for the deployment of our new strategic plan”.

In February, Orange announced a four-pillared growth strategy to capitalise on its current businesses.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Orange sees device recycling traction in Belgium

Orange hunts for 800 cybersecurity specialists

Orange busca 800 especialistas en ciberseguridad
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association