Orange names ex-Altice exec as technology chief

Orange named Bruno Zerbib as CTIO, replacing Michael Trabbia who left the role to become the company’s CEO of wholesale on a permanent basis at the start of the month.

The operator stated Zerbib was most recently chief technology and digital officer at Schneider Electric, an appointment made in 2018 with the remit of providing more sustainable products to customers by integrating cloud, AI and industrial IoT.

Prior to that, he served at Orange’s domestic rival Altice as director of technology and IT, as well as being part of the company’s global engineering innovation division working in numerous areas including network transformation for its subsidiaries.

He has also held roles at Hewlett Packard, Yahoo and Cisco.

Zerbib takes over as CTIO from Trabbia, who took on the role as CEO of wholesale and international networks in September 2022, initially on an interim basis, replacing the departing Jerome Barre.

Trabbia was then appointed in the role permanently as of 3 April.

On Zerbib’s appointment, Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange said “as new technologies such as AI and network function virtualisation become increasingly prevalent, we must strive to remain at the forefront of these new developments to stay ahead of various markets and before our customers”.