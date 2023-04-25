 Orange names ex-Altice exec as technology chief - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange names ex-Altice exec as technology chief

25 APR 2023

Orange named Bruno Zerbib as CTIO, replacing Michael Trabbia who left the role to become the company’s CEO of wholesale on a permanent basis at the start of the month.

The operator stated Zerbib was most recently chief technology and digital officer at Schneider Electric, an appointment made in 2018 with the remit of providing more sustainable products to customers by integrating cloud, AI and industrial IoT.

Prior to that, he served at Orange’s domestic rival Altice as director of technology and IT, as well as being part of the company’s global engineering innovation division working in numerous areas including network transformation for its subsidiaries.

He has also held roles at Hewlett Packard, Yahoo and Cisco.

Zerbib takes over as CTIO from Trabbia, who took on the role as CEO of wholesale and international networks in September 2022, initially on an interim basis, replacing the departing Jerome Barre.

Trabbia was then appointed in the role permanently as of 3 April.

On Zerbib’s appointment, Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange said “as new technologies such as AI and network function virtualisation become increasingly prevalent, we must strive to remain at the forefront of these new developments to stay ahead of various markets and before our customers”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Orange names new CFO

Orange sees device recycling traction in Belgium

Orange hunts for 800 cybersecurity specialists

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association