 Orange makes data play through new JV - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange makes data play through new JV

23 NOV 2022

Orange joined forces with consulting group Banques des Territoires to create a joint venture focussed on managing data for French authorities generated in local regions, as part of efforts to develop innovative products and push digitalisation.

The companies stated they will use the JV to create Hexadone, an open and interoperable digital platform for all local authorities in France willing to deploy and use it to bolster their data.

Hexadone is due to be launched in H1 2023, providing quality control and aggregating data gathered by local authorities’ information systems, business applications, sensors, open data, public and private ecosystems, and citizens.

This will then enable local authorities to manage all data and use it for “decision-making or operational needs, or make it available to other players who contribute to address local needs”.

When deployed as a stand-alone product or in conjunction with partners, Hexadone will catalogue data spanning use cases based on parameters set by local authorities, including mobility, climate change demands, waste management and environmental transformation, Orange explained.

It will also cover tailor-made uses, the operator added.

Orange CEO Christel Heydemann (pictured) said the management and use of regional data was crucial for authorities “already engaged in profound digital transformation”.

“This wealth of information is essential to strengthen public action and support all stakeholders, from public bodies to businesses, shops, and citizens,” she added.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Orange, Vivendi discuss pay-TV sale

El grupo de IA de Orange publica sus directrices éticas

Orange AI group issues ethics guidance

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association