Orange makes data play through new JV

Orange joined forces with consulting group Banques des Territoires to create a joint venture focussed on managing data for French authorities generated in local regions, as part of efforts to develop innovative products and push digitalisation.

The companies stated they will use the JV to create Hexadone, an open and interoperable digital platform for all local authorities in France willing to deploy and use it to bolster their data.

Hexadone is due to be launched in H1 2023, providing quality control and aggregating data gathered by local authorities’ information systems, business applications, sensors, open data, public and private ecosystems, and citizens.

This will then enable local authorities to manage all data and use it for “decision-making or operational needs, or make it available to other players who contribute to address local needs”.

When deployed as a stand-alone product or in conjunction with partners, Hexadone will catalogue data spanning use cases based on parameters set by local authorities, including mobility, climate change demands, waste management and environmental transformation, Orange explained.

It will also cover tailor-made uses, the operator added.

Orange CEO Christel Heydemann (pictured) said the management and use of regional data was crucial for authorities “already engaged in profound digital transformation”.

“This wealth of information is essential to strengthen public action and support all stakeholders, from public bodies to businesses, shops, and citizens,” she added.