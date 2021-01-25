 Orange joins €24M Europe e-health scheme - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange joins €24M Europe e-health scheme

25 JAN 2021

A group of companies including Orange unveiled plans to create a digital health ecosystem across Europe, piling up €24 million in the initial phase of the novel project.

Claiming the move to be “unique in Europe”, biopharmaceutical company Sanofi, consulting services provider Capgemini, insurance company Generali and Orange said the France-based joint venture will consist of a virtual platform which will run operations from June and a physical base in Paris expected to open doors in December.

The partners will share technologies, expertise and data with approximately a hundred start-ups to implement digital services for improving the healthcare sector. The venture will also work with educational institutions and companies in the healthcare, technology and insurance spheres.

Orange CEO Stephane Richard stated the move aimed to “harness digital technology to improve health services for everyone”. Describing e-health’s potential as “immense”, he added the creation of a multidisciplinary ecosystem of major European groups and start-ups will open the way to accelerate “the development of solutions for the benefit of both patients and caregivers”.

Sanofi’s chief Paul Hudson expressed belief Europe had all the necessary assets to be a leading global player in digital healthcare innovation.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

