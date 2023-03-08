 Orange inks OneWeb deal to boost global offer - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange inks OneWeb deal to boost global offer

08 MAR 2023

Orange signed a distribution deal with satellite communications company OneWeb, a move largely centred on expanding connectivity services the operator group can offer in rural and remote areas of Europe, Latin America and Africa.

The deal will see Orange add connectivity provided by OneWeb’s low Earth orbit (LEO) birds to its services provided to businesses and operators, including its own subsidiaries, through its wholesale business.

Although the pact covers the globe, the pair highlighted those three regions as the primary locations.

The pair noted the LEO birds will enable Orange to provide “high-quality, low latency end-user service experience” in hard to reach areas, with a view to enabling new applications.

Orange International Networks Infrastructures and Services EVP Jean-Louis Le Roux said it believes “satellite is a promising and complementary technology, showcasing many recent innovations that will benefit enterprises all around the world and will accelerate the digital inclusion of populations within our subsidiaries in Africa and the Middle East”.

OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson added the partnership will “help improve and expand connectivity globally”, citing benefits including bridging digital divides and ensuring “access to efficient, high-quality and reliable broadband internet is available to customers in Europe, Latin America, Africa and other locations across the world”.

This is far from Orange’s first foray into use of satellite connectivity, with the technology already offered as part of its packages to business.

In 2021, it also inked a deal with Eutelsat focused on its European footprint and in 2022 signed an MoU with AST SpaceMobile for a trial in one of the operator’s markets in Africa.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange CEO hits out at European landscape

La CEO de Orange critica el panorama europeo

Orange, Vodafone partner on open RAN sharing
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association