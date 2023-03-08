Orange inks OneWeb deal to boost global offer

Orange signed a distribution deal with satellite communications company OneWeb, a move largely centred on expanding connectivity services the operator group can offer in rural and remote areas of Europe, Latin America and Africa.

The deal will see Orange add connectivity provided by OneWeb’s low Earth orbit (LEO) birds to its services provided to businesses and operators, including its own subsidiaries, through its wholesale business.

Although the pact covers the globe, the pair highlighted those three regions as the primary locations.

The pair noted the LEO birds will enable Orange to provide “high-quality, low latency end-user service experience” in hard to reach areas, with a view to enabling new applications.

Orange International Networks Infrastructures and Services EVP Jean-Louis Le Roux said it believes “satellite is a promising and complementary technology, showcasing many recent innovations that will benefit enterprises all around the world and will accelerate the digital inclusion of populations within our subsidiaries in Africa and the Middle East”.

OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson added the partnership will “help improve and expand connectivity globally”, citing benefits including bridging digital divides and ensuring “access to efficient, high-quality and reliable broadband internet is available to customers in Europe, Latin America, Africa and other locations across the world”.

This is far from Orange’s first foray into use of satellite connectivity, with the technology already offered as part of its packages to business.

In 2021, it also inked a deal with Eutelsat focused on its European footprint and in 2022 signed an MoU with AST SpaceMobile for a trial in one of the operator’s markets in Africa.