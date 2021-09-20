 Orange inks Ericsson mobile money deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange inks Ericsson mobile money deal

20 SEP 2021

Orange’s Middle East and Africa division tapped Ericsson for a financial services infrastructure platform to be deployed across 14 countries in the region, as the operator continues efforts to expand the scope of its mobile money offer.

Under the agreement, Orange will use Ericsson Wallet Platform, which the vendor claimed would improve management of the flow of transactions.

Orange Money is available in 17 countries in the Middle East and Africa with more than 60 million users on the system, which processed €62 billion in transactions during 2020. The upgraded IT platform will be deployed across 14 of these markets, beginning with Senegal.

Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange MEA, stated the new system would provide upgraded security, “further expand our ecosystem and achieve our vision of financial inclusion in Africa”.

Ericsson claimed the deal indicated its “leadership position” with mobile financial services infrastructure.

The deal is Ercisson’s latest contract win for its mobile financial services platform, having announced a similar 13-market deal with MTN Group in 2019, expanding an existing partnership between the two.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange boosts digital inclusion efforts

Ericsson downplays China R&D site closure

Ericsson cerrará su centro de investigación en Nanjing
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association