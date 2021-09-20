Orange inks Ericsson mobile money deal

Orange’s Middle East and Africa division tapped Ericsson for a financial services infrastructure platform to be deployed across 14 countries in the region, as the operator continues efforts to expand the scope of its mobile money offer.

Under the agreement, Orange will use Ericsson Wallet Platform, which the vendor claimed would improve management of the flow of transactions.

Orange Money is available in 17 countries in the Middle East and Africa with more than 60 million users on the system, which processed €62 billion in transactions during 2020. The upgraded IT platform will be deployed across 14 of these markets, beginning with Senegal.

Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange MEA, stated the new system would provide upgraded security, “further expand our ecosystem and achieve our vision of financial inclusion in Africa”.

Ericsson claimed the deal indicated its “leadership position” with mobile financial services infrastructure.

The deal is Ercisson’s latest contract win for its mobile financial services platform, having announced a similar 13-market deal with MTN Group in 2019, expanding an existing partnership between the two.