Orange healthcare unit bolsters telemedicine play

Orange Business Services’ healthcare subsidiary Enovacom announced a deal to acquire French digital healthcare platform provider Exelus for an undisclosed sum, advancing the operator unit’s telemedicine capabilities.

Exelus owns and runs digital platform Nomadeec, which is used by healthcare providers to carry out remote consultations, care appointments and emergency telemedicine over video and phone.

Enovacom deputy CEO Laurent Frigara explained telemedicine “is a strategic area for healthcare facilities and patients alike”, noting the addition of Exelsus to Orange Business Services portfolio will enable his unit to “offer a unique telemedicine solution to the market”.

Following the deal, the pair aim to export the proposition to other markets and widen use of 5G, data security, interoperability and IoT within the digital platform.

Orange Business Services noted the buy reinforced its “strategic positioning as a trusted partner for digital transformation in the area of e-health“.

Nomadeec is used in 25 per cent of emergency medical services organisations in France, more than 150 ambulance companies and in excess of 200 health and social care centers.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions.