 Orange forms AI, data ethics council - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange forms AI, data ethics council

24 MAR 2021

Orange continued efforts around defining ethical principles for use of data and AI, creating an advisory body comprised of 11 independent field experts to oversee its implementation of related technologies.

In a statement, the group said the council will focus on framing ethics guidelines with responsibilities spanning equality and privacy.

It aims to ensure AI systems developed by Orange include principles of “non-discrimination” by design, along with ensuring they “do not run the risk of invading privacy” when analysing network data.

Led by Orange CEO Stephane Richard, the Data and AI Ethics Council’s other members are drawn from diverse backgrounds including legal, philosophical, academic, and public and private sectors.

External parties will be able to call upon the council to study cases involving the ethical use of data and AI. The group will also submit recommendations and prospective opinions to Orange’s executive committee.

Orange has been proactive in developing approaches covering responsible use of AI for several years.

In addition to initiatives on promoting diversity in AI-based systems, it joined a European Commission-led expert group in 2018, contributing to a set of AI guidelines produced by the think tank.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

