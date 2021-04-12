Orange forges Polish fibre venture - Mobile World Live

Orange continued to make progress with its European infrastructure strategy, announcing a joint venture with APG worth more than €600 million to rollout fibre across Poland.

In a statement, Orange Polska explained the fibre company is a 50:50 joint venture and covered a total of 2.4 million lines, including 1.7 million to be added over the next five years.

The venture is targeting areas of Poland where access to high-speed broadband infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

Orange Polska will receive €303 million from APG, 65 per cent of which will be transferred once the deal closes with the remainder between 2022 and 2026 as the deployment plan advances.

In total, the joint venutre is valued at €605 million.

Orange deputy CEO for Europe (excluding France) Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere, said APG would provide the “financial backing necessary” to achieve its ambitious five-year plan.

“This is a clear win-win for everybody that will also contribute to social and economic development in the country.”

Orange highlighted other recent fibre moves, including the establishment of TOTEM in February as part of a longer-term infrastructure strategy included in its Engage 2025 plan.

In January, Orange made fibre moves in France through a deal to deploy more than 4.5 million lines.